Kazakhstan and UAE tie knot on strategic partnership in energy realm
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov and UAE’s Suhail Al Mazrouei met during the OPEC International Seminar to discuss their strong bilateral cooperation, focusing on the joint 1 GW wind power project in Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region led by UAE’s Masdar. Both ministers praised the partnership, with Kazakhstan committing full support and Masdar confirming the project’s timely implementation.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy