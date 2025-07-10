Kazakhstan and UAE tie knot on strategic partnership in energy realm

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov and UAE’s Suhail Al Mazrouei met during the OPEC International Seminar to discuss their strong bilateral cooperation, focusing on the joint 1 GW wind power project in Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region led by UAE’s Masdar. Both ministers praised the partnership, with Kazakhstan committing full support and Masdar confirming the project’s timely implementation.

