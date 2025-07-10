BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10.​ On July 10, leaders and representatives of Azerbaijan’s political parties visited the city of Aghdam, Trend reports.

These visits to territories liberated from occupation are a key part of Azerbaijan’s fostered political dialogue. This practice, which strengthens democratic traditions, is widely supported by Azerbaijani society and promotes trust and reliable relations among political parties.

In recent years, visits to Aghdam, Shusha (twice), Zangilan (twice), Khojaly, Asgaran, Khankendi, Lachin, and Jabrayil have become an established democratic tradition. These trips contribute to societal solidarity and the mobilization of the nation’s intellectual potential. The concept of “political dialogue,” prominent in Azerbaijan’s political discourse, is now a core part of the country’s political agenda. Organized by the Presidential Administration’s Department for Relations with Political Parties and Legislative Authority, this eighth joint visit reflects the open dialogue between the government and opposition.

Promoted by President Ilham Aliyev, the political dialogue framework has driven consistent projects with political parties over the past five years, aiming to preserve national unity and mobilize patriotic forces for state and societal development.

The existence of transparent and reliable political relations stems from President Ilham Aliyev’s resolute political will. He consistently emphasizes the importance of healthy political relations and constructive cooperation in his speeches and interviews.

During the visit, conducted in an environment of active idea exchange, Adalat Valiyev, Head of the Department for Relations with Political Parties and Legislative Authority, addressed the group in Aghdam. He detailed efforts within the political dialogue framework, initiated by President Aliyev, to strengthen democratic traditions.

Valiyev highlighted that a cooperative environment is a cornerstone of political stability and sustainable development, with all achievements rooted in President Ilham Aliyev’s political will. He noted that the victory in the 44-day Second Karabakh War, led by President Ilham Aliyev, the Victorious Commander-in-Chief, is a defining moment in modern Azerbaijani history. National solidarity, political stability, and unwavering political resolve are key to Azerbaijan’s development and growing international prestige.

The Aghdam visit, attended by party leaders, political analysts, commentators, online media heads, and newspaper editors, featured a comprehensive program. Participants toured the Aghdam Railway and Bus Terminal Complex and learned about construction in Khidirli village. They also visited the Aghdam Mugham Center, Aykol Manas Khidirli Secondary School, Aghdam Congress Center, Aghdam Congress Center, Imarat Complex, and Juma Mosque.

Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, emphasized that the rapid, high-quality reconstruction in Aghdam and other liberated territories showcases Azerbaijan’s economic strength, signaling Karabakh’s transformation into a globally captivating region.

The Aghdam Industrial Park was also highlighted, with 27 resident and 6 non-resident entrepreneurial entities investing over 238 million manats, creating around 2,090 jobs. To date, residents have invested over 72 million manats, generating approximately 300 permanent jobs.

Under the “Great Return” Program, Aghdam’s tourism potential will align with other districts, with plans for hotels, recreation zones, and rural tourism development. New infrastructure will provide jobs and income for returnees. Hosting international events in Aghdam underscores Karabakh’s rising global prominence.