Azerbaijani SOCAR Carbamide earns nominee spot for Digital Lighthouse award

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11.​ Following a two-and-a-half-year large-scale transformation process, the SOCAR Carbamide Plant has been included in the list of finalists for the Digital Lighthouse award, said Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Industry 4.0 Forum – The Industry of the Future: Technology and Human Power in Baku, Jabbarov noted that Azerbaijan’s achievements in industrial transformation are gaining international recognition.

Previously, Petkim and STAR facilities owned by SOCAR Türkiye were awarded the Digital Lighthouse, a prestigious global recognition presented by the World Economic Forum (WEF) for the world’s most advanced and digitally integrated industrial operations.

