Azerbaijan wins six elections in international organizations over past 40 days

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. Over the past 40 days, the Republic of Azerbaijan and its citizens have secured victories in all six elections held within the framework of international organizations. This serves as a clear indication of the growing trust and confidence of the international community in the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The statement includes the following list of elections held within international organizations:

Executive Board of the UN Human Settlements Programme (for the 2025–2029 term);

Executive Council of the UN World Tourism Organization (for the 2025–2029 term);

Committee for the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions of UNESCO (for the 2025–2029 term);

Membership in the UN Committee on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families (for the 2026–2029 term);

Chairmanship of the Committee of Permanent Representatives to the UN Environment Programme;

Secretary General of the International Civil Defence Organization.