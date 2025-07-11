President Ilham Aliyev approves execution of Azerbaijan's State Budget for 2024

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. President Ilham Aliyev has approved the execution of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024, Trend reports.

According to the document, the execution of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024 was approved with revenues of 37.1 billion manat ($21.8 billion) and expenditures of 37.7 billion manat ($22.1 billion).

Executed revenues and expenditures of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024 were approved in the following order:

In addition, the head of state signed a decree on the implementation of the Law “On Execution of the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024”.