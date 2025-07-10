Uzbekistan’s Navoi region posts strong growth in per capita economic output
Navoi region’s GRP per capita has shown impressive growth over the past three years, reaching over 27 million soums in early 2025. This economic progress reflects strong industrial development and increased investment, signaling a resilient and expanding regional economy.
