Kazakhstan lifts export duty on gallium to boost production and exports
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin, Kazakhstan’s Interdepartmental Commission on Foreign Trade Policy decided to remove the 10 percent export customs duty on gallium to boost its production and exports.
