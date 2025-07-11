Azerbaijan sees drop in gas transit through Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum in 6M2025

Azerbaijan transported around 20 billion cubic meters of natural gas through its main pipelines in the first half of the year, marking a slight annual decrease. Shipments via the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (BTE) pipeline fell by nearly 200 million cubic meters compared to the same period last year.

