ABU DHABI, UAE, July 10. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev completed his working visit to the United Arab Emirates on July 10, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport in honor of the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by UAE Minister of Justice Abdulla bin Awad Al Nuaimi and other officials.