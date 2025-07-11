My one-and-a-half-year-old son sustained head injury from shrapnel - Khojaly genocide victim

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11.​ On July 11, the Baku Military Court continued hearings on cases involving Azerbaijani citizens who suffered as a result of the former occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenian armed forces, Trend reports.

In her testimony, victim Mehriban Bakirova stated that she was taken captive by Armenian armed forces during the Khojaly genocide on February 25–26, 1992. She added that she had been held in captivity for 10 days in Khankendi. At the time, she was the mother of four children. According to her testimony, her one-and-a-half-year-old son sustained a head injury from shrapnel during those events. While in captivity, she was subjected to severe torture and interrogated about her husband, Abdulla Hamzayev, who was a police officer at the time.

She noted that Khojaly had been regularly shelled before the genocide, forcing her to hide in a basement, where she gave birth to her child on February 23.

Another victim, Avaz Abbasov, a resident of the Karkijahan settlement, testified that Armenians had thrown grenades at him and his brother in 1989. “I was studying in the third grade, while my brother Eyvaz was in the first grade. A group of people approached us, saying they would take revenge on Azerbaijanis. While I was calling for help, they threw grenades at us. My brother was killed, and I was critically injured. I later received treatment in hospitals in Shusha, Aghdam, and Baku,” he said.

He added that his other brother was martyred in the battles for Shusha.

Court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.