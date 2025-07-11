Eni, Khazna to build 500 MW AI data center campus in Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Eni and Khazna Data Centers have signed a Heads of Terms agreement to establish a joint venture for the development of a major AI Data Center Campus in Ferrera Erbognone, Lombardy, Trend reports.

The facility, with a planned IT capacity of 500 MW, will be one of Europe’s largest and most energy-efficient data infrastructure projects.

The initiative is part of the strategic partnership between Italy and the United Arab Emirates, launched in February 2025, with the broader goal of reaching 1 GW of IT capacity in Italy.

The campus will focus on scalable, high-performance computing (HPC) and energy efficiency, supporting Europe’s growing demand for AI infrastructure. It will be powered by “Blue Power,” a low-carbon energy solution from Eni, generated through a new high-efficiency gas plant equipped with CO₂ capture technology.

The agreement was signed by Khazna CEO Hassan Alnaqbi and Eni COO Guido Brusco, in the presence of UAE Minister Reem Al Hashimi and Italy’s Minister of Enterprises Adolfo Urso.

“This marks a defining step in Khazna’s European expansion,” said Alnaqbi. “Together with Eni, we’re enabling infrastructure essential for exponential AI growth.”

Brusco emphasized the project’s strategic importance for Europe: “This partnership will deliver world-class hyperscale infrastructure, built on innovation, sustainability, and speed.”

Development activities for the project are already underway.