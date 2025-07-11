Chinese Hua Rui to establish concrete block plant in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 11. The Chinese company Hua Rui will construct a plant for the production of autoclaved aerated concrete blocks in Kyrgyzstan’s Chui region, Trend reports, citing the press service of the National Investment Agency.

The project is being implemented under an investment agreement signed between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Hua Rui. The plant’s construction began in May 2025 and is expected to be completed within five years.

The project is designed to enhance the region’s industrial capacity, generate new employment opportunities, and introduce modern technologies in the construction sector. It also aims to increase the availability of high-quality building materials in the domestic market and expand Kyrgyzstan’s export potential.

The agreement was signed following a Cabinet of Ministers resolution dated June 2, 2025. The initiative is part of the broader government strategy to attract foreign direct investment into the country’s industrial and infrastructure sectors.