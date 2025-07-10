Azerbaijan steps up human aid, accepts more Ukrainian children for rehab (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10.​ Efforts continue to bring children affected by the war in Ukraine to Azerbaijan for rehabilitation services, Trend reports.

Under the organization of the Social Services Agency operating within the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, an additional 30 Ukrainian children have been brought to the country to receive social and psychological rehabilitation.

In a camp located in Baku, the children will participate in national dance lessons and receive individual consultations from professional psychologists. They will also have the opportunity to visit historical and cultural sites such as the Old City, Maiden Tower, Shirvanshahs Palace Complex, the seaside boulevard, the Ateshgah Temple, and the Yanardag monument, allowing them to spend meaningful and engaging time.

In the coming days, the children will take part in group therapy sessions, meditation and yoga classes, psycho-social trainings, and workshops featuring national cuisine and other masterclasses. The camp participants will also be introduced to the historical and scenic landmarks of Gabala and Shaki cities.

During the ten-day social rehabilitation program, support will be provided to stabilize the children’s emotional states and facilitate their integration into society.

Over 230 Ukrainian children have been brought to Azerbaijan so far and have received social and psychological rehabilitation services.

