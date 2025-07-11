ADB will further support development of Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will further support the development of CAREC Corridor 2 (which largely coincides with the Middle Corridor), through knowledge, improved customs procedures, enhanced traceability of shipments through cross-border trade digitalization, and improved border services, Trend reports citing the Bank’s Country Partnership Strategy for Azerbaijan for 2025-2029.

“Azerbaijan is an active member of the CAREC Program. Azerbaijan's efforts in regional energy trade include the expansion of the South Caucasus gas pipelines and the Caspian Green Energy Corridor initiative, which involves Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. ADB and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank are supporting the first phase of the feasibility study for the green energy corridor. ADB will further study the creation of regional rail transport networks to foster the greening of regional trade through multi-modal transport linking maritime, rail, and road transport,” reads the document.

The Bank notes that the Middle Corridor is facing increasing demand.

“The ports of the Black Sea are congested, and the railways in the corridor face a shortage of available wagons to provide services. The long waiting times for trucks at the border crossing point between Georgia and Azerbaijan are another bottleneck. Both countries invest heavily in their rail and road infrastructure to enhance their capacity. Their reform activities address inefficiencies and delays by coordinating services between railways and ports. Examples include the CAREC Advanced Transit System,34 the creation of a joint border crossing point between Azerbaijan and Georgia, and the planned Black Sea and Caspian Undersea Cable projects for renewable energy and digital and data infrastructure. In addition, private sector investments and suitably structured public-private partnerships (PPPs) can enhance the efficiency and operations of road, rail, port, and aviation infrastructure. A peace agreement with Armenia will further extend the benefits of regional cooperation and trade to South Caucasus countries,” said the ADB.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.