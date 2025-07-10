Kazakhstan sees slight drop in total ATMs amid network optimization by June 2025

By June 1, 2025, Kazakhstan had 12,425 ATMs, slightly down from 12,727 the previous year due to network optimization. However, ATMs with cash acceptance features increased significantly from 7,781 to 8,976, while cash-only ATMs dropped from 4,946 to 3,449.

