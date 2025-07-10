Lithuania cranks up pressure on EU for bigger military mobility budget

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. On July 10, Lithuania reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing military mobility and regional connectivity through increased European Union (EU) investment in strategic infrastructure, Trend reports.

As the European Commission launches public consultations on a new military mobility package, Lithuania is actively shaping its position to secure stronger funding for key transport and defense infrastructure projects linking the Baltic region with the rest of Europe.

At a coordination meeting held on July 9 at the Ministry of Transport and Communications, representatives from the Ministries of Defense, Finance, Foreign Affairs, and Interior, as well as heads of key transportation agencies, reviewed Lithuania’s draft position on the EU proposal.

According to Deputy Minister of Transport Julius Glebovas, Lithuania’s top priorities include the continued development of strategic transport links such as Via Baltica, Rail Baltica, the Augustów–Vilnius road, and a railway branch to the Rūdninkai military training area. Lithuania aims to secure increased EU funding for these projects under the upcoming mobility package.

“In light of today’s geopolitical challenges, it’s critical to accelerate improvements to military mobility infrastructure across the Baltic region. These investments in roads, railways, seaports, and airports not only enhance our national defense readiness but also strengthen the resilience of Europe’s broader transport system,” said Deputy Minister Glebovas.

He added that cutting bureaucratic red tape and simplifying procedures is essential to building an efficient logistics network aligned with NATO standards, one that can effectively support allied troop movements. These goals were also endorsed in a joint declaration signed this May in Vilnius by Lithuanian Transport Minister Eugenijus Sabutis and his counterparts from Northern and Central Europe.

Between 2021 and 2027, the EU has allocated 1.69 billion euros for military mobility improvements across member states. However, Lithuania estimates that it will need approximately 3.5 billion euros in additional funding to fully meet its military mobility requirements.

Initial proposals from the European Commission on the new military mobility package are expected later this year.

Meanwhile, Lithuania continues upgrading its infrastructure. Three of four segments of the 40-kilometer Via Baltica stretch from Marijampolė to the Polish border have already been completed, totaling 28.5 kilometers of modernized highway. The final segment is expected to be completed by the end of this year. In addition, planning work is ongoing for the section connecting Kaunas with the Latvian border.

Construction on the Rail Baltica mainline, including embankments and engineering structures, is currently underway along a 46-kilometer stretch between Kaunas and Panevėžys. This scope is projected to expand to 114 kilometers by the end of 2025.