Kazakhstan's tech sector sees major growth in 5M2025

In the first five months of 2025, Kazakhstan's production of computers, electronics, and optical equipment surged by 74.3 percent, reaching over 41.7 billion tenge ($79.23 million), up from under 30 billion tenge ($57.24 million) in the same period last year. The growth was driven by a ninefold increase in investments, totaling nearly 2.3 billion tenge ($4.37 million).

