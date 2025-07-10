Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin moves up in price

Iran has allocated approximately 60 million euros for the initial phase of its largest solar power plant in Isfahan, with about 40 percent of the equipment produced domestically. The full project, valued at over 300 million euros and backed by Mobarakeh Steel Company, aims to reach a total capacity of 600 megawatts.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register