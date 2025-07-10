Azerbaijani CCC detains citizens allegedly acting for ‘Wagner’ armed group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Sabail District Court of Baku has held a court session in connection with the election of a preventive measure in the form of arrest against Ramil Aliyev, born in 1991, and Ismayil Hasanov, born in 1974, in a criminal case investigated by the State Security Service (SSS), Trend reports.

The materials of the case revealed that as a result of operative-search actions carried out by the Azerbaijani SSS, persons who had committed various criminal acts both abroad and in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan were identified, detained and handed over to the investigation.

Thus, being in penitentiary institutions of a foreign country for premeditated murder, as well as other grave and especially grave crimes against a person, these persons were selected by the leader of the armed formation “Wagner” Y. Prigozhin, released from serving their sentences and involved in various military operations in exchange for an agreed monetary reward.

They participated in exercises and military operations with the use of firearms and explosives on the territory of various countries, and also acted to incite other citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan to similar actions abroad.

The criminal case against Ramil Aliyev and Ismayil Hasanov, as well as other criminal acts against citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan and foreign states is currently under investigation.

Based on the results of the case Ramil Aliyev and Ismayil Hasanov were arrested for 4 months.