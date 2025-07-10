Yelo Bank’s internship program “Summer Challenge” has started! (PHOTO)

Yelo Bank, which has always supported the education and career development of young people, continued its tradition this year by successfully launching the “Summer Challenge” summer internship program.



This is already the fifth year of the program, which attracts great interest every year, with more than 600 candidates applying to take part. Out of these, 55 talented young individuals were selected to complete internships at Yelo Bank’s Head Office and branches.



The first introductory meeting with the interns was held at the bank’s Head Office. Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Board Anar Hasanov warmly welcomed the young participants and wished them success. In his address, he encouraged the interns to take full advantage of the program’s opportunities — to deepen their knowledge, gain experience, and express themselves confidently.



The interns will work in various departments according to their interests and skills, including Alternative Channel Sales, Micro Business Clients, Banking Systems, CVM & BI, Programming & Analytics Center, Legal Department, Brand Management, Human Capital Management, Information Security, Risk Management, and the bank’s service network. Throughout the program, they will gain valuable knowledge, become part of a strong team, and develop skills essential for a successful career.



At the end of the internship, the most active and capable participants will be offered employment at Yelo Bank. Notably, many successful graduates from previous years are already continuing their careers as part of the Yelo team.



Yelo Bank remains committed to supporting young people through initiatives that contribute to their professional growth.



