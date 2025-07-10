I was able to retrieve my sister's body three days later, my brother is still missing - Khojaly genocide victim

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. On July 10, the Military Court of Baku continued hearings on cases involving Azerbaijani citizens who suffered as a result of the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenian armed forces, Trend reports.

In his testimony, victim Vugar Eminov stated that he was taken hostage in the village of Gulluja in the Aghdam district on April 25, 1994. He was held at the Shusha prison and later at a special regime detention center in Khankendi. He testified that during his captivity, he and other Azerbaijani hostages were subjected to torture, including beatings with rebar and other heavy objects, as well as electric shocks.

Eminov recounted that he was later transferred to the village of Aghbulag in the Khojavend district to perform forced labor alongside other Azerbaijani prisoners and hostages. He managed to escape captivity on October 9, 1995, together with fellow hostages named Gadir and Bayram. On October 22, he successfully crossed into territory under the control of the Azerbaijani military.

Another victim, Imran Guliyev, testified that on the night of February 25–26, 1992, Armenian forces launched an assault on Khojaly using heavy armored vehicles and weaponry, setting the town ablaze. His brother Zakir and sister Zohra were killed during the genocide. He said that Armenian forces initially prevented him from retrieving his sister Zohra’s body, which he was only able to recover three days later. His brother remains missing. Guliyev also sustained an injury during the attack.

Court proceedings are ongoing against Armenian nationals accused of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges further include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.