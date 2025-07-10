Tehran chides IAEA's double standards, stresses clear terms for co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Iran's continued cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency is possible provided that the agency corrects its double standards regarding Iran's nuclear program, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a telephone conversation with the President of the Council of the European Union, António Costa, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran remains committed to dialogue, diplomacy, mutual respect, and international law. The Iranian parliament's recent passage of a law suspending Iran's cooperation with the IAEA is a reaction to the unprofessional and biased standards of the agency's director general, Rafael Grossi.

The Iranian president stated that failure to observe the principle of impartiality in reporting, turning a blind eye to blatant attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, and silence in the face of violations of international law tarnish the image of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Naturally, one of the expectations of countries regarding membership in international organizations such as the International Atomic Energy Agency is balanced support. Otherwise, non-involvement in these circles is of no value.

President of the Council of the European Union António Costa also noted in a telephone conversation that the European Union is interested in finding diplomatic solutions to current issues and developing cooperation with Iran.

Costa uttered that international organizations should avoid any double standards. The European Union is fully ready for cooperation and dialog.

On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian decided to enact a law on the termination of cooperation with the EAEU. According to the law adopted by the Iranian parliament, inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency are not allowed to enter the country to conduct inspections. The agency's inspectors may be allowed to enter the country only if Iran's Supreme National Security Council confirms that the safety of nuclear activities and peaceful nuclear centers in the country is guaranteed.