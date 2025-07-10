Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia hashing out commissioning of wind power plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. The issue of commissioning a wind power plant between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia has been discussed, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov shared on his "X" social network account, Trend reports.

"We engaged in a productive dialogue with the esteemed Minister of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, in the vibrant city of Vienna. In the course of the meeting, we delved into the prevailing challenges pertaining to the bilateral energy framework—the convening of the Joint Technical Commission, synergistic partnerships with Saudi enterprises in the hydrocarbon domain, the initiation of a 240 MW wind energy facility, and the execution of 3.5 GW offshore wind energy initiatives, alongside a plethora of additional projects," the post reads.

