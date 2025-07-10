Turkmenistan and UNIDO wheel and deal ahead of LLDC3 conference

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 10. Turkmenistan and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) are strengthening coordination ahead of the upcoming Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), scheduled to take place from August 5 to 8 in the Avaza national tourist zone, Trend reports, citing the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Austria.

This was discussed during a meeting on July 9 between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Austria, Hemra Amannazarov, and UNIDO Deputy Director-General Fatou Haidara at the UN Headquarters in Vienna.

The parties conducted a comprehensive assessment of the preparatory landscape for the forum and underscored the criticality of synergistic engagement to facilitate the optimal execution of the global assembly. They also highlighted the collective dedication to enhancing developmental paradigms for landlocked nations via synergistic initiatives.



The meeting underscored Turkmenistan’s proactive involvement in collaborative frameworks and its preparedness to augment the LLDC3 conference through synergistic partnerships with global entities.

