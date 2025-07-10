Kazakhstan courts Spanish investors to power tourism growth and tech innovation
Photo: Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin met with top executives from leading Spanish companies Barceló Hotel Group and Xcalibur Multiphysics Group during the UN conference in Seville. Discussions focused on Spanish investment in Kazakhstan’s tourism infrastructure, especially in Mangystau, and the development of direct air links.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy