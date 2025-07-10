Kazakhstan courts Spanish investors to power tourism growth and tech innovation

Photo: Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin met with top executives from leading Spanish companies Barceló Hotel Group and Xcalibur Multiphysics Group during the UN conference in Seville. Discussions focused on Spanish investment in Kazakhstan’s tourism infrastructure, especially in Mangystau, and the development of direct air links.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register