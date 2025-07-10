Lithuania’s Ignalina, EU’s Newcleo forge strategic deal on next-gen reactor tech

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. On July 9, in Rome, Lithuania’s Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and European nuclear energy company Newcleo signed a memorandum of cooperation aimed at exploring the potential application of advanced fast reactor technology in Lithuania, Trend reports.

According to information, the technology could offer a reliable and efficient energy solution while supporting the safe and sustainable management of spent nuclear fuel in the country

Lithuania’s Minister of Energy, Žygimantas Vaičiūnas, who attended the signing, said the agreement paves the way for the implementation of new nuclear-related pilot projects in Lithuania.

"The Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant was a strategic pillar of Lithuania’s energy system for many years, supported by a highly competent workforce in nuclear energy, now primarily focused on decommissioning. We want to preserve and utilize that expertise for the advancement of next-generation nuclear technologies. Though such projects take time, we should not miss the opportunity to assess how these technologies could reduce volumes of spent nuclear fuel in the future. This agreement allows us to begin evaluating innovative solutions now,” Vaičiūnas noted.

The memorandum marks a significant step toward identifying sustainable methods to manage Lithuania’s nuclear legacy while reinforcing long-term energy independence.

“We have the nuclear expertise; we should use it to move into the next phase of energy development. This agreement allows us to explore how our infrastructure and know-how can support innovation in both energy production and radioactive waste management. With international partners like Newcleo, we will seek forward-looking solutions for Lithuania’s energy sector,” said Linas Baužys, CEO of Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant.

Newcleo CEO Stefano Buono emphasized that the company’s advanced model is designed for countries with existing nuclear experience or a legacy of spent fuel.

“This agreement supports the pursuit of sustainable solutions for radioactive waste and energy security in Europe. We are pleased that Lithuania, with its strong nuclear roots, is open to exploring new nuclear perspectives,” said Buono.

Newcleo’s lead-cooled fast reactor technology uses spent nuclear fuel, potentially offering a sustainable alternative to traditional radioactive waste management methods.

Slovakia has already committed to this direction. Last month, state-owned operator JAVYS announced plans to develop a four-reactor project using MOX (Mixed Oxide Fuel) made from recycled fuel extracted from the country’s existing reactors.

Last week, the Lithuanian government held consultations on the future of nuclear energy in the country, endorsing a proposal to form a working group under the Ministry of Energy. The group—also including IAE representatives—will analyze the application of advanced nuclear technologies and assess their potential role in Lithuania’s energy system.

In April 2023, the European Commission endorsed a declaration supporting the development of small modular reactor (SMR) safety and technology, seeing them as a clean alternative to coal-fired plants and a complement to renewables.

According to a 2025 Eurobarometer survey, 57 percent of Lithuanians view nuclear energy positively over the next 20 years.

Although the Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant was shut down in 2010 under Lithuania’s EU accession terms, the facility continues to play an active role in radioactive waste management and could contribute to the advancement of next-generation nuclear technologies to strengthen Lithuania’s energy security and independence.

The plant’s mission is to manage its nuclear legacy sustainably, including urgent decommissioning efforts to avoid placing unnecessary burdens on future generations. After dismantling is complete, a deep geological repository is planned, with operations extending to 2080. During this time, IAE aims to become a modern and innovative enterprise contributing to the future of nuclear energy.