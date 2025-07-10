U.S. supports peace efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia, State Dept says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. The United States supports ongoing efforts by Azerbaijan and Armenia to advance peace, U.S. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said at a press briefing, Trend reports.

"We support efforts to promote peace and stability in the South Caucasus," Bruce stated, responding to a question about the meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held today in Abu Dhabi.

She added that Washington is monitoring related media coverage: "We don’t have any additional information to share at this time".

Bruce also referenced the stance of the current administration. "As you know, President Trump and Secretary Rubio’s approach speaks for itself. The president’s remarks during the recent Cabinet meeting made it clear — this is an administration committed to peace. They will go wherever necessary to support that goal," she said.

The meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan was held today in Abu Dhabi. The meeting began with the participation of both delegations and then continued in a one-on-one format. The talks lasted for over four hours.

The meeting was held in a constructive atmosphere. Serious and substantive discussions were held on key aspects of the peace agenda — border delimitation, the opening and development of the Zangazur Corridor, and the initialing of a peace agreement.

Both parties reached a general understanding to continue negotiations through various working groups and at higher levels.