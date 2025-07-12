Germany, Azerbaijan enhance economic co-op with rising investments in 1Q2025

Germany and Azerbaijan sharply boosted their mutual investments in the first quarter of this year, with German direct investments in Azerbaijan rising by over 60 percent and Azerbaijani investments in Germany increasing by more than 60 percent as well. Overall, total foreign direct investment into Azerbaijan exceeded $1.5 billion, while Azerbaijani investments abroad slightly declined.

