Kazakh ambassador discusses media’s role in bilateral ties with Azerbaijani Audiovisual Council head (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, met with Ismet Sattarov, Chairman of the Audiovisual Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

During the meeting the two sides discussed the role of the media in strengthening bilateral cooperation. Ambassador Bayel highlighted the importance of high-quality and consistent coverage of news from Kazakhstan and Central Asia in the Azerbaijani media landscape, expressing appreciation for the ongoing support.

He also thanked the Azerbaijani side for helping to broadcast Kazakhstan’s Jibek Joly TV channel via 14 cable operators across the country. The ambassador noted that Kazakhstan’s 24KZ and Qazaqstan International channels are interested in entering the Azerbaijani market and expressed readiness to support the broadcasting of Azerbaijan’s CBC TV in Kazakhstan.

Chairman Sattarov, in turn, noted that Jibek Joly is the only Central Asian TV channel to be broadcast in Azerbaijan on a scale comparable to international networks like CNN and Euronews. He offered support in connecting Kazakhstani TV channels to the Azerspace satellite.

The sides also discussed the potential for broadcasting content from Kazakhstan’s children’s channel Balapan in Azerbaijan. In this context, Sattarov expressed readiness to help establish cooperation with Azerbaijan’s Günəş children’s channel, including the dubbing of Kazakh animated content into Azerbaijani.