Kazakhstan sees first weekly halt in essential food price growth

Photo: Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan

In 2025, Kazakhstan reported zero weekly price growth for socially significant food products for the first time, according to the Ministry of Trade and Integration. Prices of key items like eggs, onions, carrots, pasta, and rice decreased slightly, with flour down 1.7 percent since the start of the year. Several regions saw minor price drops, while others remained stable.

