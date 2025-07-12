Turkmenistan restructures transport and communications sectors by presidential decree

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 12. Turkmenistan restructures transport and communications governance with new ministries, Trend reports, citing the presidential decree.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed a decree abolishing the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers as part of a broader reform to improve management across the country’s transport and communications sectors.

Three separate ministries will be created based on the divisions previously under the abolished agency: the Ministry of Railway Transport, the Ministry of Communications, and the Ministry of Automobile Transport. These new ministries will act as legal successors to the agencies "Türkmendemirýollary", "Türkmenaragatnaşyk," and "Türkmenawtoulaglary," respectively.

Furthermore, the agency "Türkmenhowaýollary" will be transformed into the State Service "Türkmenhowaýollary," and "Türkmendeňizderýaýollary" into the State Service of Maritime and River Transport of Turkmenistan.

The decree also outlines the structure of the new institutions. Each minister of railway and automobile transport will have two deputies, while the minister of communications will have three. The heads of the two newly created government services will each have two deputies.

All new ministries and agencies, together with relevant departments, are required to draft their operational regulations, organizational structures, and staffing plans within one month. Proposals to amend existing legislation in line with the restructuring must also be submitted within this timeframe.

The decree was issued during an extended session of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to assessing the country’s performance in the first half of 2025.