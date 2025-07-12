Kazakh Samruk-Kazyna and KMG International view refinery performance and expansion

Photo: Samruk Kazyna's official telegram account

Nurlan Zhakupov, head of Samruk-Kazyna, met with leaders of KazMunayGas and its subsidiary KMG International in Romania to discuss production and development plans. The delegation visited key facilities near Constanta, including the Petromidia and Vega refineries. KMG International, which owns a majority stake in Rompetrol, recently resumed LDPE production at Petromidia.

