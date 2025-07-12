Azerbaijani oil sees price growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. At Italy’s Port of Augusta, the price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis rose by $1.19, or 1.6%, reaching $75.59 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan Port, the price of Azeri Light on an FOB basis also increased by $1.19, or 1.63%, to $74.37 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude climbed by $1.82, or 3.14%, to $59.86 per barrel.

Meanwhile, North Sea Brent Dated rose by $2.04, or 2.89%, to $72.63 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2025 is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.