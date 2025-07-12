Turkmenistan appoints new deputy PM in wake of major transport sector shake-up

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 12. Mammetkhan Chakyev was appointed Deputy Prime Minister for transport and communications, Trend reports via Turkmen Mejlis.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has appointed Mammetkhan Chakyev as Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers in charge of the transport and communications complex. The appointment, made with a six-month probationary period, was formalized during an extended meeting of the government reviewing performance in the first half of 2025.

Chakyev expressed his gratitude to the president and stated his intention to apply his knowledge and experience to fulfill the responsibilities of the new post effectively.

The appointment is a direct consequence of a significant governmental reorganization catalyzed by an executive order, which dissolved the Agency for Transport and Communications under the auspices of the Cabinet of Ministers, subsequently instituting newly established ministries and state services. These encompass governmental bodies for rail infrastructure, automotive logistics, and telecommunication networks, in conjunction with regional agencies for aerial and nautical transportation systems.



Before this, Mammetkhan Chakyev held the position of Director General at the recently dissolved Agency for Transport and Communications since March 2022, where he was responsible for the strategic oversight and enhancement of Turkmenistan’s transport and communications ecosystem.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel