New workshops and social facilities opened in Tajikistan's Devashtich district

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 12. In the Devashtich district of Tajikistan’s Sughd region, a new sewing and carpet-weaving workshop, a footwear and cleaning products factory, preschool institutions, a general education school, a sports hall, and a new health center building were officially opened, Trend reports via the administration of the Tajik president.

During his operational engagement in the urban and rural sectors of the Sughd region, President Emomali Rahmon participated in the inaugural event of the textile and artisanal carpet production facility in Devashtich. The workshop encompasses a spatial dimension of 420 square meters and has catalyzed the creation of employment for 40 skilled artisans, thereby enhancing regional labor market prospects.



Furthermore, Rahmon officiated the launch of a manufacturing facility dedicated to the production of footwear and cleaning solutions. The manufacturing facility boasts a monthly throughput of 5,200 pairs of footwear, encompassing segments for children, women, and men’s apparel. The secondary production line is strategically allocated for the synthesis of cleaning agents, with the capacity to generate an output of up to 500,000 units of soap on an annual basis.

In a remote ceremony, Rahmon also opened five new preschool institutions, a general education school, and a sports hall and commissioned a new building for the Health Center, improving the social infrastructure of the district.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel