BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. On July 12, during the working visit of Interim President of the Syrian Arab Republic Ahmad al-Sharaa to Azerbaijan, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the Government of Syria, Trend reports.

The document was signed by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy and Chairman of SOCAR’s Supervisory Board Mikayil Jabbarov and Syria’s Minister of Energy Mohammad al-Bashir.