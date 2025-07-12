Establishment of new government in Syria has opened significant prospects for advancement of ties - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12.​ The establishment of the new government in Syria has opened significant prospects for the advancement of ties, said the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, at an expanded meeting with Ahmad Al-Sharaa, Transitional President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Trend reports.

The head of the state noted that due to the unfriendly policies of the previous Syrian government toward Azerbaijan, bilateral relations had experienced a period of stagnation. However, he emphasized that the establishment of the new government in Syria has opened significant prospects for the advancement of ties.

