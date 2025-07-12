Hungary boosts direct investments in Azerbaijan's economy in 1Q2025
Hungary has significantly increased its investments in Azerbaijan’s economy, with inflows rising by nearly eighty percent to about $80 million in the first quarter. Meanwhile, Azerbaijani investments in Hungary declined slightly, totaling around half a million dollars during the same period.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy