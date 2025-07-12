Union of Turkic States’ Ski Resorts marks step toward sustainable winter tourism - OTS official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12.​ The establishment of the Union of Ski Resorts of Turkic States is a significant step toward building a sustainable winter tourism ecosystem across the Turkic world, said Mirvohid Azimov, Deputy Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), during the first summit of the Union, Trend reports.

“The core mission of the Union is to promote mountain skiing tourism across the Turkic world and to create a platform for effective collaboration among our resorts. This initiative will allow us to share experiences, address common challenges, and work jointly on new projects,” he noted.

Azimov highlighted that one of the Union’s first achievements was the successful hosting of the inaugural Skiing World Cup of the Turkic World at the Amirsoy resort earlier this year. He described it as a milestone in both regional sports diplomacy and tourism promotion.

“We are confident that this first summit will serve as a key platform to expand the Union’s membership, formalize its structure, and launch new initiatives. The Union will help consolidate the efforts of individual resorts and strengthen ties between the peoples of the Turkic countries,” Azimov added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel