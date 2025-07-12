JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, July 12. Esteemed wanderers of the globe have touched down in the vibrant heart of Jabrayil today, a city reborn from the ashes of its past, Trend reports.

As it is reported, the contingent, comprising 30 participants from 15 distinct nations, is spearheaded by the MTP club's visionary architect, American Charles Veley.



The sojourners embarked on an expedition to the urban nucleus of Jabrayil. Here, they acquired intelligence regarding the rehabilitation and infrastructural development initiatives.

The Jabrayil district is situated on the Karabakh Range and Geyen Plain, southeast of the Lesser Caucasus Mountains. The Armenian army took over the district on August 23, 1993. The district sustained damage totaling 13,928 billion US dollars as a result of the occupation. About 400 people, 13 of whom were children, were slain in the Jabrayil district between 1988 and 1993 for their valiant resistance against the Armenian invaders. Up to 2,000 communities, tent camps, freight cars, and dorms were established by IDPs from Jabrayil in 58 regions of the republic. The city was liberated on October 4, 2020, by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. This victory followed the earlier liberation of villages in the Jabrayil district, including Boyuk Marjanli and Nuzgar villages.

