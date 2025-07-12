President of Turkmenistan appoints new acting chairman of Turkmenhimiya

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 12. The Turkmen government shakes things up by bringing in a new acting head of Turkmenhimiya as the leadership carousel spins, Trend reports, citing the presidential decree.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has dismissed Dovrangeldy Sapbayev from his post as Chairman of the Turkmenhimiya State Concern for “serious shortcomings in his work,” as insider reports.

The presidential decree, promulgated amidst a protracted session of the Cabinet of Ministers evaluating operational metrics for the initial semester of 2025, designates Tangryguly Atayev, presently serving as Deputy Chairman of the Concern, as the Interim Chairman of Turkmenhimiya.



The transition in leadership occurs in the context of ongoing governmental initiatives aimed at optimizing accountability and operational efficiency within the industrial landscape.



The "Turkmenhimiya" State concern was founded by the Presidential Decree of Turkmenistan on August 24, 2007, to oversee the management of enterprises engaged in the production of mineral fertilizers and chemical products in Turkmenistan. The principal responsibilities of the “Turkmenhimiya” State concern include fulfilling the agricultural requirements of Turkmenistan for mineral fertilizers, augmenting the volume and variety of mineral fertilizers and chemical products for both domestic consumption and export, and expanding the production of iodine products and the comprehensive utilization of existing iodine-bromine resources to produce high-quality goods.

