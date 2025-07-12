Azerbaijan, Ukraine hold productive talks on expanding ties (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Economy Materials 12 July 2025 14:55 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Parviz Shahbazov/X

Evez Hasanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. Productive discussions have been held on strengthening Azerbaijan–Ukraine relations across various sectors, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in a post on X, Trend reports.

“I had a fruitful meeting with Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko to discuss ways to advance our bilateral relations in all areas. The Action Plan adopted during the 13th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Ukraine Intergovernmental Commission, which we co-chaired, will serve to further deepen our cooperation,” Shahbazov said.

