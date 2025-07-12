Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
President Ilham Aliyev holds expanded meeting with Transitional President of Syria (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 12 July 2025 14:05 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev holds expanded meeting with Transitional President of Syria (PHOTO)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. On July 12, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held an expanded meeting with Ahmad Al-Sharaa, Transitional President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Trend reports.

The head of state welcomed the Transitional President of Syria.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Transitional President of Syria Ahmad Al-Sharaa posed for an official photograph.

A one-on-one meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Transitional President of the Syrian Arab Republic Ahmad Al-Sharaa has got underway.

