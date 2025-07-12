Azerbaijan Army holds graduation ceremony of courses organized in various foreign languages (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12.​ Graduation ceremony of intensive courses in various languages was held at Foreign Language Center of Military Administration Institute under the National Defense University (NDU), Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

The ceremony commenced with a tribute to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Motherland. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The event was attended by the leadership of the Military Administration Institute, faculty members, course attendees, and representatives from the Military Attaché Office of the Republic of Türkiye. Course participants were congratulated, and best wishes were extended for their continued success in future service.

All in all, 144 military personnel and civilian employees, including servicemen from Turkish Armed Forces attended courses organized at various levels in 5 foreign languages.

Delivering speeches on behalf of the participants, top graduates of the course expressed their sincere gratitude to the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and the Military Administration Institute for the favorable conditions provided. They also extended their appreciation to the professors and instructional staff for their dedicated efforts in teaching of foreign languages.

The ceremony ended with presenting honorary diplomas and certificates.