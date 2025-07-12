Kazakhstan, China strengthen strategic co-op in energy conservation and smart energy
Photo: Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan and China are deepening strategic cooperation in energy conservation and smart energy, highlighted during the 20th Chinese Goods Exhibition. Over 300 Chinese firms showcased sectors like energy and engineering. Key meetings led by EEDI Chairman Yeldos Abakanov resulted in a Strategic Cooperation Agreement with HUAHE INTERNATIONAL, establishing it as EEDI’s Beijing contact center.
