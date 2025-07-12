Uzbekistan sees growth in mobile phone imports in early 2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 12. Uzbekistan imported 1,562,200 mobile phones worth $159 million in January–May 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's Statistics Committee shows an increase of 37,800 units, or 2.5 percent, compared to the same period last year.

The main countries supplying mobile phones to Uzbekistan during the first five months of 2025 were:

• China — 1,193,900 units;

• Vietnam — 304,500 units;

• UAE — 47,300 units;

• India — 15,600 units;

• Other countries — 900 units.

The growth in imports reflects steady demand for mobile phones in Uzbekistan and strengthened trade relations with key supplier countries.