Global oil demand to see weakest growth since 2009, IEA says
Photo: IEA/Facebook
Global oil demand is expected to rise by just 700,000 barrels per day (kb/d) in 2025, marking the slowest annual growth since 2009, excluding the pandemic-hit year of 2020, according to the latest Oil Market Report from the International Energy Agency (IEA).
