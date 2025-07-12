Global oil demand to see weakest growth since 2009, IEA says

Photo: IEA/Facebook

Global oil demand is expected to rise by just 700,000 barrels per day (kb/d) in 2025, marking the slowest annual growth since 2009, excluding the pandemic-hit year of 2020, according to the latest Oil Market Report from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register