Kazakhstan embraces digital justice reform to bolster efficiency and transparency

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on digitalizing the justice system, focusing on improving transparency, efficiency, and access to legal services. Key updates include the launch of a “Personal Account for Parties” in the E-Notary system, enabling online debtor responses with biometric ID, and a “Digital Assistant” for enforcement proceedings that tracks rulings and payments.

