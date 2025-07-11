Azerbaijani government considers new legal framework for innovation , minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11.​ The Azerbaijani government is reviewing a draft law aimed at accelerating innovation and strengthening the country's competitiveness through advanced technology, said Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Industry 4.0 Forum – Industry of the Future: Technology and Human Power held in Baku, Jabbarov noted that the proposed legislation, titled "On Innovation Activity," seeks to build the ecosystem necessary for the rapid development and adoption of new technologies.

Jabbarov said the initiative is part of a broader Digital Economy Development Strategy, designed to align Azerbaijan’s economic transformation with global technology trends. The strategy aims to foster collaboration between government, business, and society.

“The world has already entered the fourth industrial revolution. Artificial intelligence, big data, robotics, the internet of things, and cloud technologies are no longer just technical innovations—they are reshaping economic growth models.

These challenges are also highly relevant for our country. In recent years, steps taken in this direction — such as the establishment of industrial and technology parks, the inclusion of the digital economy as a core area in the country’s socio-economic strategy, the launch of the C4IR [Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution] Azerbaijan Center, and various digitalization initiatives are all part of this transformation,” Jabbarov said.

