Azerbaijan, Pakistan expand legal cooperation at high-level meeting

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10.​ Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, met with Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Law and Justice of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, on July 10, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The meeting emphasized that the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan is grounded in long-standing friendship and brotherhood. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the strong dynamics of development across all areas of interstate relations.

The two officials highly praised the level of cooperation between the countries' judicial systems. It was noted that the ministries of justice maintain productive partnerships both bilaterally and within international organizations.

During the meeting, the prospects for deepening mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, particularly in the legal and judicial sectors, were reviewed in detail.

